Mining People: Elysis, KO Gold, Black Swan Graphene, Capitan Silver, Great Eagle Gold

Management changes this week:

Elysis announced the retirement of CEO Vincent Christ at the end of this year.

KO Gold named James (Jim) Henning as CFO.

Board changes:

Black Swan Graphene asked Rory Godinho to join the board.

Fernando Alanis Ortega joined the board of Capitan Silver.

Elemental Altus Royalties added Prashant Francis to its board.

Great Eagle Gold appointed Michelle Ash and chair and director.

Rise Gold said directors John Proust, Murray Flanigan and Benjamin Mossman have resigned.

The newest director at Spod Lithium is Richard Goldstein.

Uranium Royalty named Ken Robertson as a director.