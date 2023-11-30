Mining People: EMP Metals, Frontier Lithium, Horizonte, New Gold, Trigon Metals

Management changes announced this week:

Canter Resources named Joness Lang as CEO and a director.

Tom McNeill was named president and CEO of Eros Resources, following the resignation of Ron Netolitzky.

New additions to Frontier Lithium include Bregory Da Re as VP corporate developmentand Erick Underwood as CFO.

Horizonte Minerals asked Karim Nasr to be interim CEO and Maryse Belanger to be interim COO.

Mineral Mountain Resources named Joseph Meagher CFO upon the resignation of Tom Wilson.

Montage Gold said that CFO Glenn Kondo will leave the company in March 2024 to take up the same role at Lucara Diamond.

New Gold named Kieth Murphy EVP and CFO.

Michael Rapsch joined the board of Taurus Gold as Paul Milelli has resigned.

Trigon Metals named Rennie Morkel its new president and COO and Andreas Rompel its VP exploration.

Velox Energy Materials appointed Silfia Morton as CFO and Sarah Wilson as secretary.

Board changes:

Donald Paulencu has resigned as chair and a director of Athabasca Minerals.

The newest directors at EMP Metals are Craig Foggo and Karl Kottmeier. Peter Pollard has resigned.

Horizonte Minerals offered seats on the board to Karim Nasr and Paul Smith as chair.

Level 14 Ventures appointed Daniel O’Flaherty as a director.

Changes were made to the board of Myriad Uranium with the appointment of Tom Lee and the departure of Guy Pinsent.

Pacific Bay Minerals appointed Joao Alexandre to the board.

Teako Minerals welcomed Eric Roth to the board as Rob Cameron departed.

Christopher Hansen and Andrea Betti are now non-executive directors of Tempus Resources.

Trigon Metals welcomed Grant Sboros to the board.