Mining People: Energy Fuels, Midnight Sun, Robex, Vista Gold, NexGen, Cartier Resources

Management changes announced this week:

Energy Fuels asked former General Motors’ critical minerals leader Debra Bennethum to be director of critical minerals and strategic supply chain.

Golden Minerals announced the retirement of Warren Rehn being replaced by Pablo Castanos as CEO and president.

Midnight Sun Mining appointed Kevin Bonel as COO, Zambia.

The new CEO and MD of Robex Resources is Matthew Wilcox. Aurelien Bonneviot is no longer CEO but remains GM strategy and business development.

Vista Gold welcomed Maris Vallejo Garcia as director, projects and technical services.

York Harbour Metals named Brandon Schwabe as CFO.

Board changes:

ATEX Resources added Chris Beer to its board.

Patrick Highsmith has joined the board of Brixton Metals.

Canadian Metals asked Kelly Malcolm to join the board as chair.

Cartier Resources named Danel Masse chair of the board, replacing Jean-Yves Laliberte.

Defense Metals named Guy de Selliers as chair.

Warren Rehn retired from the board of Golden Minerals.

Mayfair Gold added Christine Hsieh and Zach Allwright to the board.

NexGen Energy added Susannah Pierce to its board.

Quebec Innovative Materials introduced its two new board members, Marianne Richer-Lafleche and Jackson Inwentash. Former board member Patrick Lavasseur resigned.

Robex Resources named a new board of directors, including James Askew (chair), John Dorward, Howard Golden, Thomas Lagrée, Gérard de Hert, and Mathew Wilox.

Strathmore Plus Uranium welcomed Marion Loomis to the board.

Fady Mansour is now a director of Volta Metals.

Xplore Resources added John Newell to the board.