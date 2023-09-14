Mining People: Foran Mining, Marathon Gold, Snow Lake Resources, Troilus Gold, Vedanta

Management changes announced this week:

Amex Exploration has a new technical team that will advance the Perron project: Pierre Luc Richard, Jonathan Gagne, Stephen Costs, and Jacqueline Leroux.

Kai Woloshyn is now VP project development at Banyan Gold.

As Foran Mining prepares for construction of the McIlvenna Bay project, it promoted Gilbert Lamarche to COO and Sam Renelli to VP technical services, and Jonathan French to PV capital markets and external affairs. Eric Carswell has been hired as VP exploration.

Gold Line Resources appointed Taj Singh as president and CEO.

Gill Lawson is joining Marathon Gold as COO on Oct. 1.

New Pacific Metals says Dr. Rui Feng has given up his role as CEO and is replaced by Andrew Williams.

Branden Fraser is the new VP projectsat Newcore Gold.

Frank Wheatley joined Snow Lake Resources as its new CEO.

Troilus Gold transitioned its leadership to include Jacquelin Leroux to oversee Quebec, Daniel Bergeron as VP special projects, Kyle Frank as VP exploration, and Nicolas Guest as manager of exploration. Blake Hylands has stepped down from the role of executive VP.

Vedanta Resources named a new CEO, Chris Griffith, former Anglo American Platinum CEO.

The new CEO of Venture Metals+ is John T. Shaddox.

Board changes:

Avalon Advanced Materials added Alec Kodatsky and Benny Loix to its board.

Tony Hawkshaw, vice-chair of Bear Creek Mining is taking a medical leave of absence.

Bluestone Resources strengthened it board with the addition of Martino De Ciccio.

CBLT Inc. named James R. Atkinson to the board.

European Energy Metals gave Larry Taddei a seat on its board.

Robert Cameron joined the board of Fjordland Exploration.

Monumental Minerals named Wasim Rehman a board member.

The new chair of Quebec Innovative Materials is John Karagiannidis.

Wendy Chan and Martin Stratte joined the board of Stratabound Minerals.

Teako Minerals has a new board member, CEO Sven Gollan, as Jennifer Shaigec resigned her seat.

Tersa Earth Innovations named former B.C. Premier Glen Clark to its board.