Mining People: Forum Energy, Moneta/Nighthawk, Galway, Newmont, Snowline, World Copper

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff January 25, 2024 At 2:07 pm
Management changes announced this week:

Bravo Mining named Heather Laxton as corporate secretary.

Forum Energy Metals named Allison Rippin Armstrong VP Nunavut affairs.

Galway Metals promoted Jesse Fisher to project manager, Clarence Stream, and hired Robert Richard as head of exploration.

As Moneta Gold and Nighthawk Gold merge their companies, Keyvan Salehi will become president, CEO and a director.

Newmont named Peter Wexler its chief legal officer.

Patriot Battery Metals said Ken Brinsden will transition to Quebec-based CEO and president.

Brian Hegarty is the new VP of sustainability and external relations at Snowline Gold.

Gordon Neal joined World Copper as president and CEO.

Board changes:

Bataa Tumur-Ochir and Jeremy South are stepping down from the board of Aranjin Resources.

As Moneta Gold and Nighthawk Gold merge their companies, the board chair will be Josef Vejvoda, and the other seats will be filled by Morris Prychidny, Blair Zaritsky, Edie Hofmeister, Rodney A. Cooper, and Krista Muhr.

Osisko Gold Royalties added David Smith to its board.

Benoit Desormeaux, Martin Milette, and Richard Roy joined the board of Quebec Rare Earth Elements.

Silver Mountain Resources added W. John DeCooman, Jr. to the board and Gerardo Fernandez as an advisor to the board.

Pierre Beaudoin COO of SilverCrest Metals is retiring on Jan. 31.

