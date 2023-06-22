Mining People: FPX Nickel, Moneta Gold, Piedmont Lithium, Teck, Avino, Goldstorm, Int’l Tower Hill

Management changes announced this week:

FPX Nickel named Keith Patterson VP generative exploration for the Baptiste joint venture with JOGMEC.

Kuya Silver appointed Stephen Peters as CFO.

Gary O’Connor is leaving Moneta Gold, effective July 1, and Josef Vejvoda will be his interim replacement.

Piedmont Lithium named James Griffiths SVP of corporate development and treasury, and Kara deBorder as VP risk management.

Prospect Ridge Resources welcomed Yan Ducharme as president.

Teck Resources appointed the following vice-presidents: Nick Marach (corporate controller); Sheila Risbud (coal sustainable development); Don Sander (coal operations); and Richard Whittington (projects and operational excellence).

Board changes:

Advance United Holdings announced the resignation of Kevin Wright from the board.

Arizona Sonoran Copper added Isabella Bertani to its board.

The newest director at Avino Silver & Gold Mines is Carolina Ordoñez one of the Top 10 Most Influential Hispanics in Canada.

Carolina Rush added Gordon Babcock to its slate of directors. Laurence Curtis and David Mosher have left the board.

Flying Nickel Mining named Jim Rondeau to its board of directors.

Jeff Rowe joined the boards of Goldstorm Metals and Tudor Gold.

Iamgold named Audra Walsh to the board.

Edel Tully joined the board of International Tower Hill Mines.

Yan Ducharme and Michael Michaud joined the board of Prospect Ridge Resources.

Rome Resource named Serge Nawej Tshitembu to the board.