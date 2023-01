Management appointment announced:

FPX Nickel appointed Dan Apai as engineering manager.

K92 Mining promoted David Medilek to president and Warren Uyen to CEO.

Patriot Battery Metals named Alix Drapack as VP ESG.Skeena Resources announced Randy Reichert (president and CEO), will temporarily assume the duties of COO and named Adrian Newton as VP.

Board moves include:

Defense Metals named Len Clough to the board.

Ero Copper announces the retirement of executive chair Noel Dunn.

GoldMining announced David Garofalo as a director and co-chair.