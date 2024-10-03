Mining People: Freeman Gold, Spanish Mountain, Wesdome

Management changes announced this week:

Caprock Mining named Kyle Nazareth of Branson Corporate Services to the post of CFO.

The new CFO at Corcel Exploration is Kyle Nazareth of Branson Corporate Services.

Freeman Gold named CFO Bassam Noubarak to succeed William Randall, who resigned his role of president and CEO but will remain on the board.

Jubilee Gold named Sonia Agustina as CFO.

Suzette N. Ramcharan has joint Spanish Mountain Gold as its VP invest relations and corporate development officer.

Wesdome Gold Mines appointed Guy Belleau as COO.

Board changes:

Atex Resources added Rick McCreary to its board.

First Nordic Metals strengthened its board with the addition of Jeffrey Couch.

Founders Metals named Christ Taylor a director.

ICMM selected Tom Palmer, president and CEO of Newmont, as its new chair. He succeeds Ivan Arriagada.

The International Copper Association chose Shehzad Barmal, EVP and COO of Teck Resources, as its chair for the next two years.

The newest board member at Kapa Gold is Josephine Pantazidou.

Wesdome Gold Mines named Philip C. Yee as an independent director.

Western Copper and Gold welcomed Raymond Threlkeld as chair, replacing interim chair Bill Williams.