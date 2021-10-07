Mining People: Generation Mining, Mountain Province Diamonds, Nouveau Monde Graphite, Kodiak Copper

Management appointments announced this week:

Seamus French is leaving Anglo American and will be replaced as CEO of bulk commodities by Themba Mkhwanazi, current CEO of Kumba Iron Ore. Mpumi Zikalala, currently managing director of De Beers, will become CEO of Kumba. Both appointments take effect on Jan. 1, 2022. Ruben Fernandes, CEO of base metals will add iron ore and nickel operations in Brazil to his responsibilities.

BBA has named Jerome Pelletier its new president and CEO.

The new CFO at Clarity Gold is Stephen Sulis.

Geoff Heggie is the new exploration manager at Clean Air Metals. He replaces Allan MacTavish who has retired.

Jeremy Dart has been hired by Generation Mining as environmental manager and Cathryn Moffett as manager of community consultation.

GoldHaven Resources has named James Walchuk as COO.

Mountain Province Diamonds has named Jonathan Comerford interim president and CEO following the departure of Stuart Brown.

Nouveau Monde Graphite has commissioned its new battery research laboratory and announced the hiring of M.V. Reddy as senior professional researcher, Martin Brassard as R&D director, and Neel Rahem as laboratory manager.

Vanadium One Iron has named Clinton Swemmer as VP technical services. COO Ashley Martin has left the company.

Board moves include:

Atac Resources named James (Jim) Gray to its board of directors.

Andrew Kaip has joined the board of Blackrock Silver.

Founder and chair of Chalice Mining, Tim Goyder, is retiring after the company’s annual meeting in November. Derek La Ferla will replace him as independent non-executive chair now and will become chair at the meeting.

Pat Forward has joined the board of Euromax Resources.

Jill Donaldson has taken a seat on the board of Great Bear Royalties.

Ann K. Masse joined the board of Iamgold.

The newest director at International Prospect Ventures is Jason Libenson.

Kodiak Copper has strengthened its board with the addition of Lana Eagle.

Newcrest Mining announced that chair Peter Hay is retiring, and Peter Tomsett will replace him, effective Nov. 10.

Malcolm Swallow is joining the board of Nicola Mining.

Jason Birmingham has resigned from the board of Nortec Minerals.

Palladium One Mining has appointed Lawrence Roulston as non-executive chair of the board.

Skeena Resources welcomed Randy Reichert to the board.

There are two new directors at Solis Minerals, Chafika Eddine and Michael Parker.

Spanish Mountain Gold has added Larry Yau and Darryl Steane to its board of directors.

Surge Battery Metals offered Bill Macdonald a seat on its board.

Thesis Gold has named Thomas Mumford to the board.