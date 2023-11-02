Mining People: Golden Independence, Mandalay, Sigma Lithium, Teck, Nickelex, Strathmore

Management changes announced this week:

Warren Robb is now VP exploration at Golden Independence Mining.

Highrock Resources named Carmelo Marrelli its new CFO.

Mandalay Resources appointed Scott Trebilcock as EVP and chief development officer.

Monumental Minerals announced the resignation of CEO Jamil Sader. Michelle DeCecco will serve as interim CEO.

Neo Performance Minerals named Mohamad El-Mahmoud as EVP rate metals.

Sigma Lithium hired Matthew DeYoe as VP corporate affairs and strategic developmentand Alexandre Mattos as Environmental Director.

Teck Resources announced the resignation of Harry “Red” Conger from the post of president and COO. Johnathan Price is the new president.

Director Robert Johnston was named interim CEO of Total Helium.

Board changes:

Aurora Royalties said Tim Earle has resigned his seat on the board.

Jim Kirke joined the board of Caprock Mining.

Nickelex Resource asked Alf Stewart to join the board.

Jelena Burgarin joined the board of Showcase Minerals.

Strathmore Plus Uranium welcomed Jeremy Wiebe to the board.