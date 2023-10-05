Mining People: Goldgroup, Lucara, Lundin Mining, Newmont, Pure Energy, Workplace Safety North

Management changes announced this week:

The new CEO of Caravan Energy is Reagan Glazier.

Ralph Hearing joined Goldgroup Mining as CEO.

Lucara Diamond said CFO and secretary Zara Boldt and VP technical services John Armstrong have tendered their resignations, effective in December.

Jack Lundin will assume the role of Lundin Mining CEO as well as president when current CEO Peter Rockandel steps down at the end of the year.

Newmont noted that Natascha Viljoen joined the company as COO.

Pure Energy Minerals named Joseph Mullin as president and CEO.

Workplace Safety North appointed Mike Parent as interim president and CEO.

Board changes:

Laurion Mineral Exploration director Nick Ierfino has resigned

Michelle Roth joined the board of Velocity Minerals.

Visible Goild Mines asked Joel Gagne to join the board.