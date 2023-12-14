Mining People: Heliostar, Mistango, McEwen Mining, Stria Lithium, Targa Exploration

Management changes announced this week: Benz Mining named Lark Lynch-Staunton its new chief development officer. Copperhead Resources named Heran (Kevin) Zhou corporate […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff December 14, 2023 At 1:58 pm
McEwen Mining

Management changes announced this week:

Benz Mining named Lark Lynch-Staunton its new chief development officer.

Copperhead Resources named Heran (Kevin) Zhou corporate secretary.

Charles Funk added the role of president to his duties as CEO at Heliostar Metals.

Mistango appointed Jamie Spratt as CEO.

Board changes:

Jason Bahnsen joined the board of CopperCorp Resources.

Heliostar Metals named Jacques Vaillancourt non-executive chair and added Barry Murphy, who is COO of Aclara Resources.

Nicolas Darveau-Garneau was welcomed to the board of McEwen Mining.

Monumental Energy named Frank Jacobs to its board.

Omai Gold added Derek Macpherson to the board.

Rupert Resources named Bill Washington a non-executive director.

Signature Resources has increased its board to six seats and added Matthew Goodman.

Stria Lithium added Larry Segerstrom to its board.

Targa Exploration elected CEO and president Cameron Tymstra to the board and James Paterson as chair.

Trent Baker resigned from the board of Vertex Resource Group.

