Mining people: Li-FT Power, Voltage Metals, Magna Mining  

Management changes:

Advance United Holdings' CFO, David Beck, has resigned.

Avanti Gold named Colin Porter as CEO.

Bear Creek Mining selected president and COO Eric Caba, as new CEO, following Anthony Hawkshaw's retirement.

Defiance Silver announced Oleg Shcherbyna as CFO and Lisa Thompson as corporate secretary.

Fireweed Metals appointed Andrew Crook as VP of operations.

Fremont Gold added Jason Libenson to the board.

Li-FT Power named April Hayward as chief sustainability officer, effective June 1, 2023.

Lithium One Metals appointed Nav Dhaliwal as president, CEO and director.

Magna Mining named Ann-Marie Finney as CFO.

Québec Innovative Materials announced Ming Jang CFO.

Silver Mountain Resources announced Jean Pierre Fort's resignation as CFO, effective May 9, 2023.

Voltage Metals announced former president and director Clayton Fisher has resigned.

Board changes this week:

Alaska Energy Metals added Corri Feige to the board.

Indigo Exploration appointed D.T. Brian Doherty to the board.

Lithium Energi Exploration added Rebecca Paisley to its board.

The Artisanal Gold Council announced Roger Tissot as the new executive director, replacing founder Kevin Telmer, now director of innovation and business development.

Western Atlas Resources named Stephen Wilkinson as director.