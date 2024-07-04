Mining People: Lodestar Battery Minerals, Cordoba Minerals, Newmont, Sayona Mining

Management changes announced this week: Aranjin Resources named Joe Graziano its new CFO.  Hot Chili named Deborah Le Moignan its interim CFO.  Karus Mining named Dave Cross its new CFO. Lode […]
By Salima Virani July 4, 2024 At 2:34 pm
Management changes announced this week:

Aranjin Resources named Joe Graziano its new CFO. 

Hot Chili named Deborah Le Moignan its interim CFO. 

Karus Mining named Dave Cross its new CFO.

Lode Gold named Windfield Ding its new CFO.

Lodestar Battery Minerals named Kyle Appleby its new CFO.

Lodestar Battery Minerals EVP Scott Margach stepped down in that role but will remain independent director.

Lucara Diamond named Dr. Lauren Freeman its VP mineral resources. 

North Peak Resources named Andrew Dunlop its new CFO

Patriot Battery Metals Blair Way retires as COO but will remain on the board.  

Pacific Ridge Exploration named Harry Nijjar its new CFO.

Sayona Mining named Lucas Dow its new CEO and managing director.

Scorpio Gold named Harrison Pokrandt its VP of exploration

Sierra Metals named Jeanne Pierre Fort its new CFO

Board changes: 

Argyle Resources welcomed Aman Gill to join its board. 

Austral Gold welcomes David Hwang and Jose Bordogna as its new joint company secretaries.

Evolution Mining welcomed Fiona Hick to join its board. 

Cordoba Minerals welcomed Jordan Neeser and Terry Krepiakevich to join its board.

Goldstorm Metals welcomed Ken McNaughton to join its board. 

Lodestar Battery Metals directors Gary Prihar and Killian Ruby have stepped down

Newmont welcomes Harry M. (Red) Conger to join its board.

Nuinsco Resources announced death of director Dr. James M. Franklin.

Pacific Ridge Exploration welcomed Gerald CarlsonBlane MonaghanBruce Youngman and Gary Baschuk to join its board. 

