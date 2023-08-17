Mining People: Lucara Diamond, Jubilee Gold, Vedanta, Leeward, Perpetua, Austin Gold 

Management changes announced this week:

Austin Gold announced Darcy Higgs as VP business development and Donna Moroney corporate secretary.

Bruce Jago, the founding executive director of Laurentian University’s renowned Goodman School of Mines in Sudbury, has died at the age of 66.

Jubilee Gold Exploration reports that Jeffrey Becker is no longer CEO and Warren Becker has been appointed in the interim.

Leeward Capital announced the death of CEO Johannes Kingma.

Eira Thomas resigned as CEO of Lucara Diamond to be replaced by William Lamb.

Perpetua Resources appointed Michael Wright VP projects.

Vedanta Limited appointed John Slaven as CEO for its aluminium business, effective Oct. 3, 2023.

Board changes:

Karora Resources appointed Tony Makuch to the board of directors.

Edward Farrauto resigned as Newcore Gold director.

The Canadian Chrome Company appointed Jeffrey Steiner to its board of directors after the resignation of Fiona Blondin.