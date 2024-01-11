Mining People: OceanaGold, K92 Mining, Epiroc, C2C, Orezone, GoviEx

Management changes announced this week:

C2C Gold named Scott Davis CFO.

Wayne Symes was chosen as the new president of the underground division of Epiroc, effective April 1.

First Mining Gold named VP exploration and project operations, effective Jan. 19, as COO Jeff Reinson will be leaving the company.

Highrock Resources named Derrick Dao as CEO and a director.

Imperial Mining Group named Guy Bourassa as CEO. Former CEO Pierre Neatby becomes COO and retains his role as president.

The new CFO at Jubilee Gold Exploration is Okunola Joshua Aina.

K92 Mining promoted David Medilek to president and CEO and Chris Kinver to VP projects and engineering.

Simon Ingram is now president, CEO and a director of Lara Exploration, with Miles Thompson remaining as chair.

OceanaGold appointed Bhuvanesh Malhotra as chief technical and projects officer, effective Jan. 22.

Board changes:

C2C Gold named Eric R. Keller to the board.

Donald Birak joined the board of Camino Minerals.

Denarius Metals announced the passing of board member Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres. Paul Sparkes will replace him as lead independent director.

GoviEx Uranium named Allison Fedorkiw to the board following the departure of David Cates.

Great Pacific Gold named Chris Muller to the board.

Norseman Silver gave Merlin Marr-Johnson a seat on the board.

Samantha Espley is now on the board of Northern Graphite.

Orezone Gold appointed Sean Harvey to the board.

Former Newmont exploration manager Dave Mathewson has joined the board of Phenom Resources.

SSR Mining named Daniel Malchuk to its board.