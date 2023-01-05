Mining People: Orezone Gold, Star Diamond Gold Line Resources

Management appointments announced:

Andean Precious Metals named Segun Odunuga as executive vice-president, finance.

Labrador Uranium appointed Philip Williams as interim CEO.

Orezone Gold named Rob Henderson as VP, technical services, and Kevin MacKenzie as VP, corporate development & investor relations.

Star Diamond announced Ewan Mason as interim CEO and the resignation of Greg Shyluk as CFO.

Tearlach Resources appointed Julie Selway as vice-president of exploration.

Teck Resources announced Charlene Ripley as senior vice-president and general counsel.

Board moves include

Benchmark Metals has added Jody Shimkus to the board.

CanAlaska Uranium announced Cory Belyk, CEO and executive vice-president, to the board.

Gold Line Resources added Greg McCunn, Benjamin Gelber and Robert Leckie to the board.