Mining People: Orezone Gold, Star Diamond Gold Line Resources

Andean Precious Metals named Segun Odunuga as executive vice-president, finance.
Labrador Uranium appointed Philip Williams as interim CEO.
Orezone Gold named Rob Henderson as VP, technical services, and Kevin MacKenzie as VP, corporate development & investor relations.
Star Diamond announced Ewan Mason as interim CEO and the resignation of Greg Shyluk as CFO.
Tearlach Resources appointed Julie Selway as vice-president of exploration.
Teck Resources announced Charlene Ripley as senior vice-president and general counsel.
Benchmark Metals has added Jody Shimkus to the board.
CanAlaska Uranium announced Cory Belyk, CEO and executive vice-president, to the board.
Gold Line Resources added Greg McCunn, Benjamin Gelber and Robert Leckie to the board.
