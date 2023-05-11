Mining People: Workplace Safety North, Spanish Mountain, Artemis Gold, Marimaca Copper

Award announced:

Workplace Safety North director of health and safety, Cindy Schiewek, has been named one of Canada’s top women in safety by Canadian Occupational Safety.

Management changes announced this week:

Benjamin Hill Mining named Lorne Warner president, replacing Greg Bronson who is now senior project geologist.

Dr. Ray Shaw gave up his role as CEO to become COO at Besra Gold.

Samantha Shorter joined GR Silver Mining as CFO following the retirement of Blaine Bailey.

Lion Rock Resources said R. Dale Ginn has been named president, CEO and a director.

Marimaca Copper named Jose Antonio Merino managing director Chile and interim CFO. Former CFO Petra Decher has stepped down.

Gerry Brockelsby is now chief investment officer of Orefinders Resources.

Spanish Mountain Gold named Peter Mah as president and CEO.

Board changes:

Dale Andres joined to board of Artemis Gold to replace retiring Bill Armstrong.

The new executive chair of Besra Gold is Jocelyn M. Bennett.

The new chair of Caledonia Mining is John Kelly.

Capstone Copper appointed Peter Meredith a director following the resignation of former chair George Brack.

Fokus Mining added Jean-David More to its board.

McFarlane Lake Mining said Dario Zulich has accepted a seat on its board.

Director Brent Bergeron named chair of Spanish Mountain Gold.

Sparton Resources welcomed new board member Denise Cummings-Luckie.

Wheaton Precious Metals confirmed the retirements of Eduardo Luna and John Brough from the board.