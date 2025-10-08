Ministerial tour boosts momentum for Quebec phosphate project

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS; US‑OTCQX: FRSPF) welcomed Canada’s minister of energy and natural resources, the parliamentary secretary to that minister, and MPs Mario Simard and Richard Martel to the planned phosphoric acid plant site at Port Saguenay in Quebec’s Saguenay‑Lac‑Saint‑Jean region.

The meeting took place on October 4, 2025, during Minister Hodgson and Parliamentary Secretary Guay’s official visit to the region. The company’s vertically integrated strategy links phosphate mining in Quebec with North American battery supply chains, serving energy storage, data centres, robotics, mobility, and defence sectors.

Map of First Phosphate's first plant. CREDIT: First Phosphate.

Armand MacKenzie, president of First Phosphate, said: “We were honoured to welcome Minister Hodgson, Parliamentary Secretary Guay and others to Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. This visit demonstrates the strategic importance of high-purity igneous phosphate for the future of Canada -a key resource for Canada's energy transition and prosperity.”

The ministerial visit emphasizes the potential role of First Phosphate’s high‑purity igneous phosphate project in Canada’s energy transition and in building a sustainable North American supply chain for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. These batteries will be critical to North America’s energy storage, mobility, data centre, robotics, and defence sectors.

First Phosphate selected Port Saguenay for its regional infrastructure, access to transportation and port facilities, and proximity to the Bégin‑Lamarche phosphate property. The company expects the project to advance domestic critical‑minerals supply, create local jobs, and support Quebec’s ‘clean‑tech’ and sustainable mining objectives.

Guay serves as Member of Parliament for LaSalle‑Émard‑Verdun and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. Simard represents Jonquière as Member of Parliament and is Vice‑Chair of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources. Martel represents Chicoutimi‑Le Fjord as Member of Parliament and sits on the Standing Committee on Natural Resources.

Guay stated: "As parliamentary secretary to the minister of energy and natural resources, and a Quebec MP, I know this province and this country has what we need to leverage our natural resources into the strongest economy in the G7. Quebec has long been a leader in clean tech and sustainable mining, and I look forward to the Saguenay region continuing to show leadership and innovation."

MP Mario Simard stated: "I am delighted with the constructive discussions we had today regarding the First Phosphate project. This is a promising initiative, and today's meeting follows the presentation made to the minister last June in Ottawa. The phosphate industry is on the right track and is fully in line with our region's economic diversification objectives. Now we must continue our work to ensure that the project can benefit from federal programs supporting critical minerals."

MP Richard Martel added: "I support the development of First Phosphate, a company that sees beyond simply operating a mine. It is this vision that will enable us to develop phosphate and our critical minerals to their full potential."

More information is posted on www.FirstPhosphate.com.