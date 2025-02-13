Motion acquires California industrial distributor

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff February 13, 2025 At 12:38 am
Motion Industries –  a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions –  signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the net operating assets of Thompson Industrial Supply.  The transaction is expected to close at the end of February 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Family-owned and operated in California since its beginnings in 1969, Thompson is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga with a second location in South El Monte. Focusing on both large and small customer companies, the distributor provides bearings, gear reducers, motors, hydraulics, industrial automation, and pneumatics, plus in-house fabrications and belt shop services. The Rancho Cucamonga location’s enhanced fabrication capabilities feature multiple mills (2), lathes (3), a key seater machine, a CNC lathe, a CNC milling machine center, robotic welders, a gearbox modification shop and a custom hydraulic hose shop. Majority owner Gary Thompson will transition the business while other family members will continue in their roles post-close.

Owner Gary Thompson said, “This partnership unlocks significant growth opportunities as we introduce a new era of customer service with an expanded range of offerings and resources. Moreover, our strong strategic and cultural alignment completes the perfect fit.”

James Howe, president of Motion, stated, “Thompson Industrial Supply is a highly reputable business, and we are thrilled to have their incredibly talented employees join the Motion team. We also look forward to further bolstering our leadership position and impact to the Southern California market.”

The company employs 45 between the two locations. With annual sales of over $8 billion, Motion is a leading industrial distributor of more than 19 million parts and supplies, including bearings; mechanical power transmission products; electrical and industrial automation components; hose, belting, and gaskets; hydraulic and pneumatic components; process pumps; industrial and safety products; seals and accessories; and material handling products and services. More information is posted on www.Motion.com.

