Multotec Chile and Hewitt Robins partner to enhance mineral processing tech

Multotec Chile and global vibratory equipment supplier Hewitt Robins have joined forces in a strategic partnership to enhance and optimize mineral processing solutions to meet the growing demand for more efficient mineral processing in Latin America. While this partnership will boost mineral processing in the region’s copper and lithium sectors, its broader impact lies in supporting the sustainable supply of critical minerals.

The Latin America region has immense mineral wealth, containing approximately 60% of the world’s lithium reserves and 40% of global copper production, according to International Energy Agency data. Chile ranks as the world’s largest producers of mined copper, followed by Peru, while Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile collectively hold a large concentration of lithium reserves. The demand for these minerals is set to surge in the coming years, driven by the global energy transition and electrification boom.

The partnership not only strengthens both companies’ presence in the region, but it also leverages Multotec Chile’s deep regional understanding and over five decades of experience in classification systems and high-performance materials with Hewitt Robins’ advanced vibratory technology. This collaboration provides clients with extensive expertise in mineral classification systems; vibrating equipment technology combined with real-time monitoring solutions. Together, this boosts operational efficiency, reduces operational downtime, and supports sustainable mining practices.

Mining houses across the region will now have access to an integrated offering of robust, fit-for-purpose products supported by over 150 years of combined mineral processing expertise from both firms. This will allow mining houses to reap the benefits of having access to full-key mineral processing technology, supported by real-time sales and after-sales service assistance, expert on-site technical support, and locally manufactured screening media and capital equipment spare parts.

By working closely on product integration, configuration, and factory pre-testing, the partnership delivers more streamlined solutions while reducing transport-related carbon emissions through local manufacturing of key capital equipment spare parts, supporting clients’ ESG commitments and boosting overall project efficiency.

Mario Saavedra Vergara, general manager at Multotec Chile and Peru said: “By partnering with Hewitt Robins, we are well-positioned to meet the growing demand in Latin America for efficient mineral processing solutions, particularly in the copper and lithium sectors. Our combined expertise and innovative technology allow us to offer tailored solutions aimed at more effective mineral processing of the critical minerals that our world needs today but also aligns with the mining industry’s longer-term focus on sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint.”

The collaboration encompasses a wide range of products including vibrating screens, vibrating feeders, and advanced modular screen panels for both dry and wet applications. Customers will also benefit from predictive maintenance services such as spot vibration analysis to identify and resolve any equipment issues aimed at reducing operational downtime. A soon-to-be-introduced real-time vibration monitoring solution will further improve productivity by anticipating potential problems early and enabling preventative maintenance.

Moreover, Multotec Chile’s local team of expert engineers and metallurgists offer comprehensive equipment and process training, along with on-site support to ensure seamless integration, maintenance, and optimisation of Hewitt Robins equipment – all coordinated through a single point of contact to facilitate smooth coordination and faster response times for clients.

Joan Ferrer, sales and technical engineer for Latin America at Hewitt Robins, highlighted the strategic significance of the partnership: “Multotec’s strong regional presence and understanding of the Latin American market combined with our advanced vibratory equipment helps us provide complete mineral processing solutions that align with industry needs. By working together, we can deliver tailored processing solutions that address our customers’ specific challenges.”

Clients in Chile’s Atacama and Antofagasta regions are already benefiting from the partnership, which now aims to expand its reach by offering vibration analysis and reporting services to help new clients identify and address equipment issues. A client in southern Peru has already seen the value of this service through actionable insights provided by a comprehensive vibration analysis report.

For more information on these companies, visit www.multotec.com/en/chil or Hewitt Robins (www.hewittrobins.com).