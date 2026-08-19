Multotec to showcase HFPs at Electra 2026

A screen deck fitted with Multotec screening media. Credit: Multotec

In mineral processing, screening systems separate feed by particle size to help protect equipment and improve efficiency. Multotec, a Johannesburg-based company, says throughput optimization requires careful consideration of “every element in the screening system,” from deck design to media selection.

To demonstrate how operators can overcome these challenges, Multotec will showcase its High Frequency Panels (HFPs) at Electra Mining Africa 2026. Attendees will be shown a Vibramech screen deck fitted with Multotec screening media.

Bertus Basson, Multotec’s sales manager for southern Africa, says poor screening efficiency is often caused by uneven feed distribution, damaged media or incorrect screen installation. “Addressing these issues requires a holistic approach,” he said in a news release. “Factors such as aperture shape, aperture relieving angles, panel thickness and internal support design must be matched to the application for optimal performance.”

Basson added that Multotec has “delivered measurable performance improvements” across a range of products. “Customers have achieved throughput increases of 10–25% through improved aperture design and greater open area, while switching from traditional woven wire to side-tensioned polyurethane media has extended wear life by up to 400% and reduced noise levels,” he said.

Multotec’s HFP line offers a range of screening media materials, including polyurethane, rubber, wedge wire and Ceradox heavy-duty solid panels.

Electra Mining Africa is the largest industrial and electrical trade show on the continent. The 2026 exhibition will run from Sept. 7 to 11 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre. Registration is open online.