Mustang Energy reaches an accommodation deal with English River First Nation

Mustang Energy (CSE: MEC; OTC: MECPF) has signed an accommodation and benefits agreement with the English River First Nation (ERFN). The agreement covers exploration activities within the traditional territory of ERFN and lays the foundation for a collaborative relationship between the two parties. The deal also establishes a framework for mineral exploration respecting the Indigenous community’s cultural, environmental, and economic interests.

Mustang is an exploration company focused on acquiring and developing uranium and critical mineral assets. The company is exploring in properties in Northern Saskatchewan. ERFN is an Indigenous community within Treaty 10 Territory. English River First Nation’s head office is in Patuanak, Saskatchewan. The First Nation consists of seven different reserves: La Plonge, Wapachewunak, Ile A La Crosse, Elak Daze, Knee Lake, Dipper Rapids, Cree Lake and Primeau Lake. English River First Nation is one of the nine reserves within Meadow Lake Tribal Council.

Mustang CEO Nick Luksha stated, “We are honored to partner with the English River First Nation and to work collaboratively on a framework that prioritizes environmental stewardship, cultural respect, and community empowerment. This agreement underscores Mustang’s unwavering commitment to responsible resource exploration and sustainable development. By integrating the values and insights of ERFN into our exploration activities, we aim to create shared benefits and foster a strong, enduring relationship built on trust and mutual respect.”

The agreement acknowledges ERFN's constitutionally protected Section 35 Aboriginal and Treaty Rights. It also includes terms ensuring Mustang conducts its exploration activities in a way that respects the community’s culture and the local environment.

The agreement highlights certain benefits, such as arrangements to collaborate on exploration activities. Mustang will conduct mineral exploration within ERFN’s traditional territory in consultation with ERFN, ensuring all exploration activities respect the social, cultural, and environmental values of the Indigenous nation. The accommodation agreement also specifies environmental and cultural oversight, which includes the appointment of an ERFN land guardian who will monitor environmental conditions and cultural sites during the exploration process. The guardian's role is integral in ensuring that exploration activities meet ERFN's standards for environmental and cultural protection.

The accommodation agreement also includes employment and training opportunities for the local First Nation. The company will prioritize local hiring for exploration work. Additionally, the company will offer on-the-job training to help develop skills in the mining sector. Finally, the agreement provides for specific economic benefits ERFN. The accommodation agreement outlines a commitment to providing ERFN businesses with access to procurement opportunities arising from exploration activities.

Mustang holds 77,318 hectares in around the Athabasca Basin, one of the world’s strongest uranium-producing regions. The Company’s portfolio includes key projects in the eastern Athabasca basin such as Ford Lake (7,743 hectares), Roughrider South, Cigar Lake East, Spur (17,929 hectares), and 914W projects, with a strategic emphasis on proximity to infrastructure and previously identified uranium occurrences. Mustang has also established a footprint in the Cluff Lake region of the Athabasca basin with the Yellowstone project (21,820 hectares), and further expanded its presence in the south-central region of the Athabasca Basin with the Dutton Project (7,633 hectares).

More information is posted on www.MustangEnergy.ca.