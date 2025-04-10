New Cat775 off-highway truck features next generation autonomous design

Caterpillar is highlighting the new Cat775 off-highway truck at bauma-Munich 2025. The company will be spotlighting its leadership in technology and autonomous capabilities. The machine is Caterpillar’s first next generation design of off-highway trucks. Distinguishing it from the previous 775 models, the company has engineered th 6e5-tonne (71-ton) payload hauler to enable fully autonomous capabilities in the future.

The design of the Next Gen 775 represents a significant leap forward in off-highway truck technology, offering unmatched power, efficiency, and safety features. Visitors at bauma will see our full range of technology offerings, from remote control to semi-autonomous to the future of autonomous machines in construction.

Caterpillar is leveraging its current autonomous hauling systems (AHS), CatMineStar Command for hauling, already at work at mine sites throughout the world, and scaling the system’s processes and technology to meet the specific needs for quarry operations.

The company is using the lessons it learned from working with its US-based customer, Luck Stone, where they have MineStar Command for hauling installed on four Cat 777 trucks. The shift to the aggregate industry, where the company is automating fewer trucks that do not haul material 24 hours a day, is helping transform our technology and processes to manage smaller operations.

The Cat 775 next generation truck has a planned introduction in 2026. Autonomous capabilities with MineStar Command for hauling are currently under development, and a release date will be announced later.

More information on the new next generation Cat 775 off-highway truck can be found by visiting www.Cat.com.