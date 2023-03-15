New circle for Cat 24 and 24M motor graders increases performance

Caterpillar says its new high-performance circle (HPC) for Cat 24 and 24M motor graders improves machine performance, efficiency and uptime availability when maintaining haul roads at large mines. The company claims an 89% reduction in total cost of ownership for the drawbar circle moldboard and downtime, when paired with Cat exclusive extended life blade rail wear strips.

Providing a 16,000-hour service life, the new HPC eliminates hours of monthly planned maintenance for frequent inspection, wear strip replacement and circle shoe adjustments associated with conventional circles. The new fully sealed roller bearing delivers smooth blade rotation, fully integrated with standard machine auto lube, the design eliminates daily greasing and can require no maintenance, adjustment or replacement for the upto 16,000 hours, depending on the application.

Increased power and more robust structures for the new Cat 24 make it an ideal pairing for Caterpillar’s longer 8.5-metre moldboard option. The grader’s new Cat C27 engine, up to 37% increase in torque and new HPC are well equipped to accommodate the blade’s increased weight and width without slowing or bogging down the machine.

Cat heavy duty planetary gearboxes with integrated forged pinion shaft and gear replace the work drive gearbox and pinion gear system. The gearboxes have sealed-for-life slip clutches that eliminate adjustments and isolate the clutches from the rest of the drive to increase reliability. Significantly reducing maintenance time, the slip clutch assemblies can be changed out in less than an hour and come adjusted from the factory. The brass circle wear strips and shim system are replaced with a sealed roller bearing.

A new pinion gear shape with increased shaft diameter for improved durability allows drives to be removed vertically without drive adjustments. Dowel locators precisely position motors for easier servicing, optimal tooth contact and longer pinion life. Its new design improves component reliability to reduce downtime and maintenance costs.

More information on the Cat HPC and moldboard options can be found by contacting a Cat dealer or visiting https://www.cat.com/lmg.