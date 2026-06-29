New Found Gold wins TSX green light

Visitors at the Queensway project in 2024. Credit: New Found Gold

New Found Gold (NFG) has announced that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), graduating from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The news follows recent funding and expansions to the company’s Hammerdown and Queensway projects — two of the highest-priority gold projects in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Keith Boyle, the chief executive officer at NFG, said, “As we move toward commercial production at our Hammerdown Gold Project and continue to advance our fully funded Phase 1 development at our flagship Queensway Gold Project, we believe this graduation will provide greater visibility, liquidity and an expanded capital markets presence, supporting our objective of building a leading Canadian gold mining company.”

The stock symbol NFGC has been reserved for use by the company, aligning it with its New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) symbol. NFG said it will issue a news release once TSX confirms when trading of common shares is expected to commence.

Final approval of the listing is subject to NFG fulfilling all of the requirements of the TSX, including receipts of all required documentation by Sept. 14, 2026.