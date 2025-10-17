New Ontario rules aim to speed up mine approvals

Ontario has introduced rules designed to cut mine approval times by half - a move that Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce insisted will make the province more competitive in the global race to extract critical minerals.

Dubbed “One Project, One Process” (1P1P), the framework creates a centralized permitting and authorization model that aims to approve advanced exploration and mine development projects in a maximum of two years, Lecce said Friday. The reform will give investors and developers the confidence to build mines and create jobs across northern Ontario, he said.

“The imposition of a maximum 24 months to approve a mine in this province is now the law of the land. This is fundamental to transforming Ontario as a true energy superpower,” Lecce said during a news conference at the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“Economic self-reliance starts with our ability to move resource projects forward,” he added. “Mines will be our anchor to keep Canadians employed.”

As Canada reels from United States President Donald Trump’s tariff war, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has moved to rev up mining output in the province. In June, his government passed a sweeping and contentious mining law aimed at accelerating major development projects. A new provincial $500-million critical minerals processing fund, which Ford announced Feb. 23, seeks to advance development projects for turning ore into metals by attracting large investors.

Mounting delays

The new rules replace what Lecce branded an outdated and fragmented system that has seen mine approval timelines balloon to as many as 15 years – second-longest among Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development member countries. These delays have curtailed investment, job creation and access to critical and strategic minerals like cobalt, lithium and nickel, especially in resource-rich areas such as the Ring of Fire, the minister says.

Under 1P1P, designated projects will be handled by a dedicated Mine Authorization and Permitting Delivery Team led by the energy ministry. The team will act as a single point of contact to coordinate all necessary provincial approvals within two years.

“This is about cutting delays, not corners – by removing red tape, we’re accelerating responsible development while maintaining strong environmental safeguards,” said Andrea Khanjin, the province’s minister of red tape reduction.

Ten mining companies are currently working through the permitting process in Ontario, and “every one of those projects will benefit from this new reality today - 24 months maximum delivery,” Lecce said. “We will shepherd your permit through the enterprise of government. One point of contact, one interface, one outcome.”

Increased value

Ontario has 36 active mines – nine of which produce critical minerals such as cobalt, copper, indium, nickel, platinum group elements, selenium and tellurium.

Mineral production in Ontario hit $15.7 billion in 2023 – a 50% increase over the past decade. The largest value metal produced was gold, at $6.5 billion, followed by nickel at $2.5 billion.

Ontario ranked 12th in the Fraser Institute’s most recent global survey of mining jurisdictions, down from 10th place in 2023. It trailed provinces such as No. 3 Saskatchewan, No. 6 Newfoundland and Labrador and No. 9 Alberta, the think tank said in its annual study.

While Ontario’s duty-to-consult obligations will remain fully upheld, the new system will make consultation more “transparent” for both companies and First Nations groups, Lecce said.

Ontario recently earmarked $70 million over four years for the Indigenous Participation Fund and $3.1 billion in loans, grants and scholarships through the Indigenous Opportunities Financing Program to support equity participation in the critical minerals supply chain.

Industry backing

Mining industry players welcomed Friday’s announcement.

The new regulatory system “represents a significant step forward in how Ontario advances critical mineral developments,” said Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; US-OTC: CNIKF) CEO Mark Selby, whose company is looking to develop several properties near the city of Timmins, including the flagship Crawford project.

“By creating a single, coordinated approval process, Ontario is strengthening certainty and predictability for responsible projects like Crawford, which was developed from the outset with Indigenous co-development and environmental innovation at its core,” he added.

Avalon Advanced Materials (TSX: AVL; US-OTC: AVLNF) CEO Scott Monteith, whose company wants to build a lithium refinery in Thunder Bay, echoed Selby’s enthusiasm.

The new framework “is a critical step forward for Ontario’s metals and mining sector,” Monteith said in a statement. “For Avalon and our Lake Superior lithium refinery in Thunder Bay, this streamlined approach provides the clarity and confidence needed to move efficiently from development to production. It’s a strong signal that Ontario is serious about leading in the global energy transition.”