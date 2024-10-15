Newmont, MKS PAMP to launch co-branded, traceable 1-oz gold bars

Newmont (NYSE: NEM; TSX: NG; ASX: NEM; PNGX: NEM) and MKS PAMP, the world's leading bullion brand, are teaming up to launch a co-branded mine-to-market gold bar that will be available at the largest U.S. wholesaler.

The 1-oz. Lady of Liberty gold bars will be made exclusively made with Newmont-mined gold, then refined and minted by MKS PAMP in Switzerland. The final product leverages the Provenance solution pioneered by MKS PAMP, which traces metals along the supply chain and guarantees responsible sourcing.

The gold bar will also be sealed within a secured CertiPAMP packaging as a certificate of authenticity and quality excellence. CertiPAMP represents the first packaging for the protection of small bars, and the first available to industry clients for custom design.

This traceable, one-of-a-kind gold bar is the culmination of a decade-long partnership between Newmont and MKS PAMP, who worked collaboratively on this project.

The launch underpins the companies' common values and unwavering sustainability commitments. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index, and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices.

“The opportunity for Newmont gold to be accessible, direct to consumers, is a testament to our commitment to promoting gold as a prized commodity worth pursuing and owning," commented Peter Toth, chief development officer of Newmont. "Our commitment to sustainable mining practices and sourcing transparency makes purchasing gold attainable for consumers – even while shopping for household goods."

“Our joint collaboration on this project is a crucial steppingstone towards a more unified gold industry where we collectively work together to further strengthen consumer trust and uphold the integrity that drives the demand for responsibly sourced gold," said Chris Carkner, global head of minting at MKS PAMP.