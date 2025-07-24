Newmont seeks contact with trapped workers at Red Chris

Newmont (NYSE, ASX: NEM; TSX: NGT) is working to restore communications with three workers trapped underground at its Red Chris mine in
By Northern Miner Staff July 24, 2025 At 10:00 am
Newmont’s Red Chris mine. Credit: Newmont

Newmont (NYSE, ASX: NEM; TSX: NGT) is working to restore communications with three workers trapped underground at its Red Chris mine in northwest British Columbia after contact with them was cut off Wednesday following two collapses.

The company has also deployed a remote-controlled scoop to remove debris and restore access beyond the accident site, a Newmont spokesperson said on Thursday morning.

Three business partner employees remain trapped inside the copper-gold mine, and before communication was cut off on Wednesday, they had confirmed they safely entered a refuge bay. It contains food, water and ventilation sufficient to support an extended stay. Newmont suspended operations at Red Chris following the collapses on Tuesday.

Shares in Newmont, the world’s largest gold miner by production and market capitalization, fell 1.6% on Thursday morning in Toronto to $82.08 apiece, valuing the company at $90.36 billon.

Refuge chambers stable

The debris blocking access to the underground area is about 20 to 30 metres long and 7 to 8 metres high, the company estimates. The refuge chamber isn’t in the same area as where the collapse occurred and is believed to be stable and well-ventilated.

The MineARC refuge chambers are designed to support 16 people, with other chambers nearby and accessible if needed, Newmont said.

Working with industry partners, Newmont said it has deployed specialized drones to assess the geotechnical conditions underground.

Red Chris, in production since 2015, is a joint venture owned and operated 70% by Newmont and 30% by Imperial Metals (TSX: III; US-OTC: IPMLF). The mine is about 80 km south of Dease Lake and 1,050 km north of Vancouver.

