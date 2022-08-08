Norcat presents Mining Transformed next month

Mining Transformed, the world’s first tech exhibition in an underground, operating mine is taking place next month in Sudbury, Ont. From Sept. 26-29, the Norcat Underground Centre will host over 40 trailblazing technology companies giving you the opportunity to see, touch and feel the future of global mining industry.

Attendees of Mining Transformed will find solutions to challenges currently facing mining companies in the face of the digital transformation of the mining industry, including ground breaking answers to the biggest questions surrounding how to improve safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Additionally, attendees will join an exclusive community of 150+ fellow mining industry movers and shakers looking for the next great innovation.

As the mining industry continues to transform, it requires new levels of openness, the innovation and collaboration. Mining Transformed is a unique, unprecedented opportunity to uncover new ideas and different points of view to ultimately become more modern, agile and resilient.

Mining Transformed tickets are limited and available BY INVITATION ONLY at the following link www.Eventbrite.ca/e/Mining-Transformed-2022-tickets-272307467967. Please use the promo-code MININGTECH2022 at checkout to complete your purchase.

The $325 ticket price includes full access to the technology exhibition, catered meals from a local restaurant and free high-speed WiFi while on site at the Norcat Underground Centre and free transportation to and from our designated pickup spots. Plus, you’ll receive admission to a number of social events and networking opportunities including the official Mining Transformed After Party at Dynamic Earth.

