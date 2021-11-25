NORCAT wins VR education and training crown at 2021 VR Awards

NORCAT, a global leader in the development and provision of skilled labour training and development services, is honoured and proud to announce […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 25, 2021 At 1:18 pm
NORCAT’s award-winning Vale VR training tool. Credit: NORCAT.

NORCAT, a global leader in the development and provision of skilled labour training and development services, is honoured and proud to announce its Vale VR training tool has been named the winner in the VR Education and Training category at the 2021 VR Awards.

NORCAT’s Vale VR training tool was one of 12 projects to receive awards at the fifth annual VR Awards, held virtually on Nov. 18. The VR Awards ceremony, organized by the Academy of International Extended Reality (AIXR), celebrates and recognizes excellence in virtual reality across a multitude of sectors around the globe.

Recognizing that VR is one of the fastest growing segments of the learning technology industry, NORCAT partnered with Vale to create interactive and experiential technology training tools that allow for new methods of delivering equipment operator training for enhanced safety, efficiency and productivity for mining operations. These tools include virtual reality pre-operational circle check training tools and exercises for mine equipment, including forklifts and utility vehicles.

“We are truly honoured to be named the winner of the VR Education and Training category at the 2021 VR Awards,” says Ed Wisniewski, NORCAT’s chief technology officer. “This award is a huge recognition of NORCAT’s work to engage, educate and strengthen the global skilled labour workforce to ensure workers have the skills, competencies and confidence to do their job both safely and productively.”

“I look forward to continuing to leverage the immense talent of our team and our impressive history of catalyzing innovation to take NORCAT to the next level of excellence in developing and deploying immersive learning technology,” said NORCAT CEO Don Duval.

Find out more about how VR delivers training sessions at www.NORCAT.org.

