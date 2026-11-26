The value of the deal was not disclosed. Credit: Normet

Normet has acquired Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS), an Australian mining equipment and engineering business, for an undisclosed amount.

The company says the deal strengthens its rock breaking capability by adding established expertise in surface mining applications.

“TRS has built an excellent business based on deep engineering and application expertise, reliable solutions and strong customer relationships in the Australian mining industry,” said Ed Santamaria, Normet’s president and CEO. “Their knowledge of surface mining applications and close collaboration with customers and EPCM partners complements Normet's capabilities exceptionally well.”

The company says TRS will continue to operate under its current brand, serving existing customers with the same team.

Building future capabilities

Key to the deal was TRS’ long-standing relationships with mining operators, contractors and engineering, procurement and construction management partners.

“By combining TRS' application expertise with Normet's technology capabilities, automation investments and rock breaking portfolio, we are creating a strong platform for future development,” Santamaria said in a news release.

Santamaria added that digitalization and automation will play an increasingly important role in the future of rock breaking, and was key to the company’s acquisition of TRS.