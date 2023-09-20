North Arrow reports high-grade lithium samples from MacKay Lake, NWT

North Arrow Minerals (TSXV: NAR) reported new lithium assays from its 100%-owned MacLake lithium property in Northwest Territories. The project is in its earliest stages, but six of eight rock sawn channel samples returned lithium oxide (Li 2 O) assays of 1.16%, 1.34%, 1.87%, 1.90%, 1.93%, and 2.30% from the MK1 spodumene pegmatite outcrop.

Earlier grab samples returned assays between 2.45% and 3.74% Li 2 O.

North Arrow believes the MK1 structure is a series of irregular sub-parallel pegmatite dykes ranging from 0.5 metre to greater than 10 metres in width. The spodumene mineralization amounts to as much as 20% of the pegmatite exposures with crystals ranging from 2 to 4 cm in length. The interpretation is based on only limited field mapping.

The MacKay property is adjacent to the Lac de Gras winter road. The company is also exploring for lithium in Nunavut.

