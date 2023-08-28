North Arrow tests up to 1.81% lithium oxide at DeStaffany 

North Arrow Minerals (TSXV: NAR) reports significant findings from its DeStaffany lithium property near Yellowknife, NWT. A total of 68 rock sawn channel samples […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 28, 2023 At 11:50 am
Moose 2 amblygonite (lithium phosphate) samples, left, and amblygonite tantalite-columbite sample. Credit: North Arrow Minerals

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

North Arrow Minerals (TSXV: NAR) reports significant findings from its DeStaffany lithium property near Yellowknife, NWT.

A total of 68 rock sawn channel samples from 20 channels evaluating four pegmatites were analyzed, including 54 samples from 14 channels testing a 260-metre stretch of the Moose 1 pegmatite. The company says those samples demonstrated lithium mineralization including 1.81% Li2O (lithium oxide) over a 4-metre interval from channel MS1-1, and 1.42% Li2O over 4 metres from channel MS1-2.

Channel MS2-1 in the Moose 2 pegmatite, an area previously thought to lack lithium mineralization, yielded 0.84% Li2O over 4 meters, indicating a more complex distribution of lithium-bearing minerals than previously understood.

Moose 3 returned 1.10% Li2O over 2 metres.

The locations and lengths of the sampled channels were determined based on available outcrop exposures and do not capture the full width of each pegmatite. The Moose 1 and Moose 2 pegmatites, with widths of up to 11 metres and over 30 metres respectively, suggest substantial potential.

North Arrow president and CEO Ken Armstrong said, "Ongoing evaluation work at the DeStaffany property continues to support the significant lithium potential of the Moose pegmatites." 

He said the company is preparing a drill program to explore the depth extent and continuity of spodumene mineralization in the Moose 1, 2, and 3 pegmatites.

For more information, visit www.NorthArrowMinerals.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 28 2023 - Aug 29 2023
International Conference and Expo on Humanoid robots and artificial intelligence
Aug 29 2023 - Aug 30 2023
Water Leakage Summit 2023,
Aug 29 2023 - Aug 30 2023
GMG Brisbane Forum | Tomorrow’s Mining: Innovating to Improve the Way We Mine
Sep 05 2023 - Sep 07 2023
Commercial UAV Expo

Related Posts