North Arrow tests up to 1.81% lithium oxide at DeStaffany 

North Arrow Minerals (TSXV: NAR) reports significant findings from its DeStaffany lithium property near Yellowknife, NWT.

A total of 68 rock sawn channel samples from 20 channels evaluating four pegmatites were analyzed, including 54 samples from 14 channels testing a 260-metre stretch of the Moose 1 pegmatite. The company says those samples demonstrated lithium mineralization including 1.81% Li 2 O (lithium oxide) over a 4-metre interval from channel MS1-1, and 1.42% Li 2 O over 4 metres from channel MS1-2.

Channel MS2-1 in the Moose 2 pegmatite, an area previously thought to lack lithium mineralization, yielded 0.84% Li 2 O over 4 meters, indicating a more complex distribution of lithium-bearing minerals than previously understood.

Moose 3 returned 1.10% Li 2 O over 2 metres.

The locations and lengths of the sampled channels were determined based on available outcrop exposures and do not capture the full width of each pegmatite. The Moose 1 and Moose 2 pegmatites, with widths of up to 11 metres and over 30 metres respectively, suggest substantial potential.

North Arrow president and CEO Ken Armstrong said, "Ongoing evaluation work at the DeStaffany property continues to support the significant lithium potential of the Moose pegmatites."

He said the company is preparing a drill program to explore the depth extent and continuity of spodumene mineralization in the Moose 1, 2, and 3 pegmatites.

