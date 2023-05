In this week’s episode, we’re joined by American Eagle Gold CEO and director Anthony Moreau, who discusses the company’s NAK property located in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district in central British Columbia. Anthony also shares his thoughts on the recent interest in the company by Teck Resources, as well as the story of how he became CEO, and his views on the fundamentals of copper.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocob0elli.

