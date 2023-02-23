Northern Miner Podcast: Stabilizing Chinese property sector to keep heat on metals markets, ft GlobalX commodities analyst Roberta Caselli

By Northern Miner Staff February 23, 2023 At 3:05 pm

This week’s episode features GlobalXETF commodities research analyst Roberta Caselli in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on metals and energy markets. Roberta discusses the historically low inventories of metals such as copper and zinc, as well as the growing impact of the reopening in China and the country’s stabilizing property market. She also describes the fundamentals of the zinc, uranium, oil and gold markets.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

LISTEN TO THE EPISIDE ON NORTHERNMINER.COM.

