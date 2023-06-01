Northern Miner Podcast: ‘There’s zero narrative towards gold in the Western world’—Cam Currie on macro trends in industrial and precious metals

This week’s episode features Canaccord Genuity senior investment advisor Cam Currie in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on macroeconomic trends within the industrial and precious metals sectors. Currie delves into the intricacies of the copper market, emphasizing its looming supply deficit and the complexities surrounding the permitting of copper mines within the United States. Furthermore, he sheds light on the ongoing accumulation of gold by central banks worldwide, particularly those in autocratic nations. Currie posits that this movement is largely ignored by the West, despite its profound geopolitical implications pertaining to gold’s role and the ongoing de-dollarization process.

