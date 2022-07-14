Northern Shield discovers new gold zone at Root and Cellar property

Northern Shield Resources (TSXV: NRN) has provided an update on assays received from the Root and Cellar project located on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland. Northern Shield currently has an option to earn a 100% interest in the project, which has potential for epithermal gold and porphyry copper.

The property hosts several recently discovered, high-grade epithermal gold occurrences. These include the Conquest zone, which represents an area of approximately 500 by 700 metres with channel samples assaying up to 47.9 g/t gold and a recently collected float sample assaying 26 g/t gold. Another is Windfall, a 200-metre wide, gold-bearing fault zone where sampling along a single traverse of the zone tested up to 17 g/t gold and 58 g/t silver.

The latest assays from the Root and Cellar property have pointed to a new gold-bearing zone that would expand the mineralized footprint to an area of 1,600 by 700 metres. A cluster of three angular mineralized boulders discovered between the Windfall and Conquest zones assayed between 1.3 and 2.3 g/t gold. A fourth boulder with mineralization was also noted but not assayed.

All boulders are located along a trend that is adjacent to the westernmost of at least four parallel, north-south trending induced polarization (IP) anomalies.

According to Ian Bliss, Northern Shield's president and CEO, this area of new gold mineralization has three important implications. First, it reinforces the company's interpretation that north-south trending structures and IP anomalies are the principal host and target for gold mineralization. Second, the mineralized area fills a gap and provide a genetic link between mineralization seen on surface between the Windfall and Conquest zones. Third, it confirms, from what was seen in the Conquest zone, that certain volcanic layers, especially basalt, may cap the mineralization.

Assays from other samples collected continue to show gold mineralization leaking to surface at the periphery to the large north-south trending IP anomaly at the centre of the Conquest zone. These samples also expand the footprint of the gold mineralization in the Conquest zone in a northernly direction.

A grab sample of vent breccia southwest of Conquest also assayed 1% molybdenum associated with anomalous silver, gold and tellurium.

The Root and Cellar property also has potential to host copper. Two clusters of copper mineralization with grades up to 10.4% copper have been discovered to date, and may point to porphyry-type mineralization in the area.

For more information, visit www.northern-shield.com.