Northern Superior expands Philibert deposit with 4.55 g/t gold over 13 metres

Northern Superior Resources (TSXV: SUP; OTCQX: NSUPF) released the first set of assays from its 20,000-metre expansion drill campaign at its Philibert gold property. The site is located 60 km southwest of Chibougamau, Que. The project is a joint venture of Northern Superior (75%) and SOQUEM (25%).

“The strong mineralized intersections, particularly 2.60 g/t over 26.5 metres and 4.55 g/t over 13.4 metres uncovered 200 metres southeast of the pit, already validate the potential to expand our resource base. These results not only demonstrate continuity and consistency but also reinforce Philibert's standing as a cornerstone asset within the rapidly growing Chibougamau gold district," commented Simon Marcotte, president and CEO of Northern Superior.

Three holes were designed to explore a 150-metre strike length southeast of the resource estimate. With grades uncut and lengths measured along hole, here are the highlights:

Hole PB-24-448 returned 2.60 g/t gold over 26.5 metres, including 4.55 g/t gold over 13.4 metres; 200 metres southeast of the pit extent of the Grey Fox footwall zone;

Hole PB-24-444 returned 1.86 g/t gold over 9.2 metres, southeast extension of the Grey Fox hanging wall; and

Hole PB-24-447 returned 1.28 g/t gold over 13.2 metres, including 3.47 g/t gold over 3.4 metres, southeast extension of the Grey Fox footwall zone.

In September 2023, Northern Superior released its first resource estimate for Philibert. Indicated resources were 7.9 million tonnes grading 1.10 g/t gold and containing 278,900 oz. The inferred resource was 48.5 million tonnes grading 1.10 g/t gold and containing 1.7 million oz.

