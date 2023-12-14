Notice to readers: EarthLabs brings startup energy to The Northern Miner Group

Dear readers,

We are excited to tell you all about the recent change in ownership of The Northern Miner Group. On Dec. 1, The Northern Miner Group was officially acquired by EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT; OTCQX: SPOFF). This acquisition represents an evolution of The Northern Miner Group’s brands: The Northern Miner, MINING.com and Canadian Mining Journal, which combined can reach over 1 million users monthly across our news sites, e-digests and social media channels.

It will also usher in a wave of innovation as EarthLabs was previously GoldSpot Discoveries, a startup that sold its AI mineral exploration technology division to ALS Global in late 2022.

“We have long been reviewing opportunities in the media space, waiting for the right opportunity to expand our portfolio,” Denis Laviolette, executive chairman and CEO of EarthLabs, said in a release. “The TNM Group assets are highly complementary to our own, with mining news and media products that will now benefit from greater distribution including millions of valued users on CEO.CA.”

The power of our vaunted media brands meshing with the culture of a successful tech company has us all looking towards new ways that we can better serve our readers and our clients with more interactive news source and more market awareness.

EarthLabs currently consists of CEO.CA, the largest social media platform for mining investors that boasts more than 12 million unique viewers since inception and a highly engaged audience; DigiGeoData, a mineral resource database and mapping tool that provides geological, claim, drill hole and other contextual information; and a precious metals royalty portfolio that includes nearly 2,500 km2 of prospective ground in Newfoundland.

What does this mean for readers?

The Northern Miner, established in 1915, along with Canadian Mining Journal, established 1882 and MINING.com, established in 2008, have earned readers’ trust through our dedication to quality, unbiased journalism. That will not change as the media group will run independently under the same continued leadership.

The Northern Miner Symposiums, our successful and growing events segment, has earned a strong reputation as a convener of some of the biggest names in mining. It will continue to provide exceptional networking opportunities and it will also grow as we and our partners, Precious Metals Summit Conferences, launch the Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington D.C. on Apr. 29-30, 2024.

In the near term you will see an increased focus on multi-media journalism as we bring you more site visits and interviews with leaders making a difference in both video and podcast formats. In addition our advertisers will benefit from a larger engaged audience spread across a broader geographic reach with unparalleled performance tracking reports.

We also plan to enhance our data offerings such as TNM Marco Polo mining intelligence platform by leveraging data and insights from DigiGeoData. TNM Maps and DigiGeoData Maps will also combine forces, emerging as the industry standard for mining project “Hot Play” activity mapping. It will distribute to an online audience of over 1 million plus more at in-person events.

We look forward to serving you with best industry insights, data and networking opportunities for the next 100 years of our story.

Anthony Vaccaro, president of The Northern Miner Group