NRCan invites input on new mine-permit tool

Natural Resources Canada is a Government of Canada department. Credit: The United Nations

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) is seeking feedback for its recently released Mine Permit Navigator, a digital tool to track federal permitting for mine development and exploration projects.

The program, released in March 2026, is designed to help companies identify which legislation applies to their projects, providing direct links to the necessary departments and guidance materials.

NRCan is asking users to provide feedback in the form of 200-word testimonials. The department says these testimonials will “support broader awareness and adoption” of the system. In a news release, NRCan said that selected testimonials may be featured on social media. Adding that by submitting, contributors consent to public use and having their first name and organization name included.

Testimonials can be emailed to minepermitnavigator-navigateurdepermisminiers@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca.

Users can also choose to voice feedback through an online survey available on the government’s website. According to NRCan, the survey should take about five minutes to complete.

Any additional questions will be answered by email.