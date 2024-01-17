NWP Coal files EIS/A for Crown Mountain in B.C.

NWP Coal Canada, a subsidiary of the Australian coal miner, says the combined environmental impact statement and environmental assessment application (EIS/A) for the Crown Mountain coking coal project has passed the federal conformity review process. NWP has also submitted the EIS/A for provincial approval. The timing will allow co-ordination of the two levels of government for joint assessment and engagement.

The Crown Mountain project near Elkview, B.C., is the only steelmaking coal development project in Canada that has reached the joint federal and provincial review phase, making it the most advanced project of its kind in Canada.

NWP says Crown Mountain is expected to produce an average of 86% hard coking coal and 14% pulverized coal injection material over a 15-year life. Output will be 2 million tonnes of clean coal annually from three open pits. Construction is expected to begin late this year with first production occurring in late-2025.

Additional information is posted on www.NWPCoal.com.