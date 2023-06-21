O3 Mining delivers first resource estimate for Malartic H gold deposit

O3 Mining (TSXV:OIII; OTC:OIIIF) has released the results of the first resource estimate for its 100%-owned Malartic gold deposit at Marban, between Val d’Or and Malartic, Que. The inferred resource, recoverable by open pit methods, is 10.2 million tonnes grading 1.04 g/t gold containing 342,000 oz. of gold. A cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold was used.

The estimate is based on about 29,000 metres of drilling in 103 holes. This work traced the mineralization along a strike length of 950 metres, a width of 300 metres, and to a vertical depth of 500 metres.

The Malartic H property is located between the northwest extension of the Marbenite and Norbenite shears, which host most of the mineral resources that went into the Marban preliminary feasibility study. The deposit remains partially open laterally and completely open at depth.

The Malartic H deposit is considered a separate asset from the Marban Engineering project. These resources will not be included in the 43-101 reports for Marban, although the deposit is located within 5.0 km of the proposed Marban processing plant.

More information about the Marban Engineering project is posted on www.O3Mining.com.