OMRON to debut next‑gen AMRs at Automate 2026

The new LD-300. Credit: OMRON

OMRON Robotics will exhibit the next generation of its LD series of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), in Chicago, at Automate 2026, June 22 to 25.

AMRs are self-driving machines used in industrial settings to transport products, dynamically adapting to changing layouts and obstacles without human input. On mining sites AMRs are often used in haulage, drilling and blasting, and hazardous inspection.

OMRON said its new models — the LD-150 and LD-300 — introduce additional performance, uptime, navigation and fleet‑integration capabilities to support high‑throughput material transport in demanding production settings.

Justin King, the vice-president of product management, marketing and business development at OMRON, added the new series gives users more flexibility in tight spaces and charge faster than previous versions. “Manufacturers are under pressure to move materials faster while adapting to labor constraints, changing layouts and rising throughput demands,” said King.

At Automate OMRON and partners will demonstrate AMRs with topper modules running in coordinated manufacturing and logistics workflows.

The models are expected to begin shipping in Q4 2026.