One-day symposium on battery electric vehicle safety

Workplace Safety North (WSN) and Cambrian College invite mining industry professionals to a one-day symposium focusing on battery electric vehicle (BEV) safety in mines. The in-person event is sold out, but virtual attendance is available through video livestream.

“The use of battery-operated mobile equipment is anticipated to increase significantly in Ontario mines, and raises several safety concerns, including the risk of fire,” says Mike Parent, WSN CEO. “Industry experts and stakeholders join together to discuss the risks associated with battery-powered equipment in mining operations and explore effective ways to manage these hazards.”

Event speakers include:

George Pirie, Ontario Minister of Mines, will discuss the mining industry’s importance as part of the electric vehicle supply chain.

Norm Ladouceur, corporate manager of health and safety at Agnico Eagle Mines, will share best practices on how to handle electric vehicle and battery fires.

David Lyon, president of Zero Nexus, will review the latest research on training opportunities to create a skilled workforce that will boost the uptake of heavy-duty BEVs in Canada and beyond.

Anthony Griffiths, manager of business development at MacLean Engineering will present a study comparing how diesel and electric vehicles affect the environment in terms of noise and air quality.

There will also be a presentation by Gertjan Bekkers, VP of mines technical services at Torex Gold, and Mike Mayhew, founder of Mayhew Performance.

The symposium runs from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm Eastern time, and concludes with a tour of the Cambrian College electric vehicle research lab. This is the fourth year this symposium has been offered.

“We are definitely seeing an increase in EV use in the mining sector, and that has led to an increase in both EV maintenance training and EV research here at Cambrian R&D,” says Mike Commito, director of Cambrian R&D, the applied research division of Cambrian College. “We are working with industry partners, particularly in mining, to advance the adoption, use and safety of EV technology in mining, and this symposium is a great way to share some knowledge and best practices.”

The event is intended to enhance knowledge and contribute to the advancement of electric vehicle safety in mining operations. Virtual attendance is available through a video livestream.

Registration is now open at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EPORTt-cTjapJVuEZFG2pQ#/registration