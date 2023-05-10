Orford drills multiple new gold zones at Joutel Eagle 

Orford Mining (TSXV: ORM) has drilled thick gold intervals from drilling at its Joutel Eagle property in northern Quebec. Hole 23-JE-017 returned multiple zones, including 1.4 g/t gold over 9.9 metres, including 5.0 g/t over 2.3 metres, 1.4 g/t over 17.6 metres, including 5.0 g/t over 2.5 metres, and 0.80 g/t over 21.3 metres.

Believing the region to be underexplored, the company launched a drill program in January. Grades of up to 28.7 g/t gold over 0.32 metres (within an interval of 4.1 g/t over 14.6 metres) and 4.6 g/t over 0.9 metres (within an interval of 1.5 g/t over 8.3 metres) were reported in February. The South gold zone has a confirmed strike of 400 metres.

Continued drilling returned intervals as high as 4.5 g/t gold over 1.1 metre (within an interval of 16.1 metres) in a previously untested area of the property. Another promising hole returned 9.1 g/t over 0.4 metre (within an interval of 1.10 g/t over 54.7 metres).

The Joutel Eagle property is just to the northwest of Agnico Eagle’s past-producing Eagle-Telbel gold mine, which recovered over 1.1 million oz. of gold from 1974 to 1993. Orford’s Joutel Eagle holding covers 11 km of the Casa Berardi structural zone south splay that is associated with several gold deposits. This property, along with the adjacent McClure East property, covers a total of 17 km along the Casa Berardi zone.

Orford is earning a 100% interest in the Joutel Eagle project from Globex Mining Enterprises (TSX: GMC; OTC:CLBXF; FSE:G1MM). The property sits to the north of Orford’s Joutel South gold property and west of the McClure East gold property. Orford also owns the Joutel Omega property in the same region.

