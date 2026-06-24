Orla reaches agreement on Camino Rojo bonus

Orla Mining (TSX: OLA; NYSE: ORLA) has reached an agreement with employees and their union representatives at its Camino Rojo mine in Mexico regarding the operation’s outstanding 2025 productivity bonus.

The agreement was approved by a majority of employees at the mine and signed before the Mexican Labour Authority, the company said.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with our employees and the union on the productivity bonus at Camino Rojo,” said Jason Simpson, president and chief executive officer of Orla Mining.

Camino Rojo mine in Mexico. Credit: Orla Mining

Focus on long-term value

Simpson said the company will continue to honour the terms of its collective bargaining agreement while working to create long-term value for employees and other stakeholders.

“We will continue to honour the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement while working to create sustained, long-term value for all Camino Rojo employees, local communities and other stakeholders,” he said. “We thank our employees, the workers' union, and the Mexican Labour Authority for their partnership throughout this resolution.”

Camino Rojo, located in Zacatecas state, is Orla’s flagship operation and consists of an operating gold and silver open-pit heap leach mine as well as a potential underground development project. The property covers more than 139,000 hectares and hosts both oxide and sulphide mineral resources.

Orla also owns the Musselwhite gold mine in Ontario and the South Railroad gold project in Nevada.