Oroco expands north zone with 0.37% CuEq over 88 metres

Oroco Resource (TSX-V: OCO) continues to expand the North zone of its Santo Tomas property in northwest Mexico.

A total of 43 holes (28,119 metres of drilling) have been completed by the company in the North zone of Santo Tomas, spanning approximately 1,700 metres of strike length, with intersections of what the company calls good-grade mineralization return in all holes.

Drill hole N032 returned two intervals of mineralization, with the most significant being 88 metres of 0.37% copper-equivalent. Drill hole N033 returned a number of closely spaced intervals starting above and extending through and below the proposed pit, with the two most significant being 31.7 metres of 0.34% copper-equivalent and 90.1 metres of 0.32% copper-equivalent. Drill hole N034 returned two main mineralized intervals with the most significant being 267 metres of 0.40% copper-equivalent.

Drill hole N035 returned four main mineralized intervals, the most significant of which is 220.5 metres of 0.42% copper-equivalent. Drill hole N036, the best hole of this series, returned a mineralized interval of 139.6 metres of 0.51% copper-equivalent. Drill hole N037 returned one significant interval of 192.6 metres of 0.26% copper-equivalent. Drill hole N038 returned five mineralized intervals with the two most significant being 32.5 metres, starting approximately 75 metres from the surface, of 0.34% copper-equivalent and 94.5 metres of 0.36% copper-equivalent.

Richard Lock, CEO, commented, “We are very pleased with these drill results as we continue to extend the area of the shallow-seated higher-grade mineralization further south, extending the strike of the North zone significantly, and expanding the width of the deposit to the west.”

For more information visit www.OrocoResourceCorp.com.