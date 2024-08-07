Osisko Development uncovers 90.2 g/t gold and 226.33 g/t silver at Tintic project

Osisko Development (TSXV: ODV; NYSE: ODV) updated its exploration work at the Tintic gold-silver project in Utah’s East Tintic mining district. Recent surface and underground diamond drilling, along with underground chip sampling at the Trixie test mine, are part of their efforts.

Assays from underground samples at Trixie show promising results. Highlights include 11.07 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold and 25.45 g/t of silver over 6.1 metres in one hole, with a peak of 90.2 g/t gold and 226.33 g/t silver over 0.3 metres. Another hole reported 9.13 g/t gold and 28.69 g/t silver over 6.7 metres, including 21.77 g/t gold and 52.31 g/t silver over 1.5 metres.

“Utah was most recently ranked by the Fraser Institute as the top mining jurisdiction globally, and we are excited at the future prospect of building on our presence there," said Osisko’s president Chris Lodder.

The Trixie site has a measured and indicated resource of 245,000 tonnes, with an average of 19.11 g/t gold and 60.80 g/t silver. Osisko is focusing on fast-tracking Trixie, which is one of several targets within the larger Tintic project, covering 6,660 ha and 23 past-producing mines.

