Osisko drills 33 metres grading 11% zinc, 2.7% lead at Pine Point

Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM; OTCQX: OMZNE) released the first assays results from its 2023 drilling program at its Pine Point zinc-lead project on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, between Hay River and Fort Resolution.

Composite highlights include:

14.0 metres, grading 8.21% zinc and 5.30% lead;

33.0 metres, grading 11.26% zinc and 2.71% lead;

11.0 metres, grading 5.84% zinc and 0.75% lead;

7.0 metres, grading 21.09% zinc and 3.24% lead;

9.0 metres, grading 11.42% zinc and 1.79% lead; and

8.0 metres, grading 24.84% zinc and 5.36% lead.

The results are from the X25 deposit, a prismatic-style deposit with a tabular apron in the West zone. All mineralization occurred between 68 metres and 195 metres from the surface, occurring as sphalerite and galena associated with intensely altered hydrothermal dolomite and limestone.

“We are also happy to report our progress towards permitting initiatives and potential construction of a mine at Pine Point with our JV partners Appian Capital Advisory LLP,” said Osisko Metals CEO and chair Robert Wares. “Meetings with local communities and regulators are ongoing to keep everyone up to date regarding the permitting process as we advance the Pine Point Project.”

Osisko has begun updating the resource base and selecting a project design concept as part of preparing a feasibility study for the project.

